

Mango prices cheap in last season sale



In the last season, Surjapuri was selling at Tk 1,600-1,700 per maund. This season per kilogram is selling at Tk 300-400 per maund. Also traders are not getting customers to sell at these rates. They are counting losses.



Jubasangsad Math (ground) is the largest wholesale Bazar in Thakurgaon. Every year mangoes are taken to Dhaka and other districts from that market.

According to the market sources, to avoid damage, mangoes are sold at cheaper prices.



The local agriculture department said, the price fall has been because of thin gathering of customers.



According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Thakurgaon, this season, mangoes were cultivated on about 4,700 hectare of land in the district, with a production target of 14 tonnes of mangoes. The agriculture department thinks, the mango production will exceed the target.



Mango traders said, their mangoes lying unsold for one/two days are getting damaged. Outside customers are reluctant to purchase ripe mangoes. That is why they are somehow selling per kg at Tk 7-8.



Mango trader at district Road Bazar Saiful Islam said, "I came with 20 crate mangoes in the morning.



Till noon I could not sell a single crate. There is no time to get big party. If these are not sold by tomorrow morning, the mangoes will get damaged."



General consumers said, despite cheaper prices in the wholesale markets, they are not getting mangoes at cheaper prices. At the retail level, per kg mangoes of Surjapuri and Amrupali and others are selling at Tk 30-35.



