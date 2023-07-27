One arrested with yaba in Mymensingh







On a tip-off, the RAB team set up a check post in front of Bismillah Hotel and Restaurant along Girls School Road in Nandail Upazila and arrested Md Liton Mia alias Habibullah, 34, along with 2710 yaba tablets.



The arrestee was identified as son of late Abdul Bepari of Galahar Village in Isharganj Upazila. Later on, he was handed over to Nandail Police Station.

This information was confirmed by a press note signed by Senior Assistant Director of RAB Md Anwar Hossain.



