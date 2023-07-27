Video
Home Countryside

Agricultural fair on in districts

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Agricultural fair is being held in different districts of the country including Nilphamari and Rangamati.

Department of Agriculture Extension and Department of Forest is organising the fair in cooperation with district administration.

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: A three-day long agricultural fair was inaugurated in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Jaldhaka organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises under Rangpur Division Agriculture and Rural Development Project.

Jaldhaka Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Waheed Bahadur attended the inaugural session as the chief guest. UNO Moinul Islam presided over the session.

At that time, former MP Professor Golam Mostafa, Municipal Mayor Ilyas Hossain Bablu, Uupazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Golam Azam Elich, Agriculture Officer Suman Ahmed, and Agriculture Extension Officer Ahsan Habib were present as special guests.

Later, saplings were distributed among the students of the upazila.

RANGAMATI: A week-long tree fair and tree plantation programme was started in the district on Wednesday.

District administration and Forest Department jointly organized the fair on the municipality premises.
Dipankar Talukder, MP, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest in the morning.

After the inauguration, a discussion was held at the municipality, which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan.

At that time, Chief Forest Conservator Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Mir Abu Tauhid, and Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury were present, among others.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from Rangamati Forest Department office in the morning, which paraded the streets of the town and ended on the fair premises.


