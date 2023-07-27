Man electrocuted, seven houses burnt in Sunamganj





SUNAMGANJ, July 26: At least seven houses were gutted by fire in Shantiganj Upazila of the district early Monday.



Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted while trying to disconnect electricity line during the fire incident.





The deceased was identified as Afroz Mia, 45, a resident of that village.



Local sources said the fire broke out at Hajibari of that village at around 2:30 am all of a sudden, and it soon spread to the adjacent houses.



At that time, Afroz Mia came in contact with live electricity while he was trying to disconnect electricity line during the fire incident, which left him critically injured.



He was rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



On information, Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under their control with the help of locals.



A total of seven houses, 700 maunds of paddy, furniture, cash Tk and one cattle were burnt in the fire.



The affected people claimed that the fire has caused a loss of around Tk 80 lakh.



Shantiganj Fire Service Station Officer Jisan Rahman Nabik said the exact cause behind the fire could not be known immediately.



