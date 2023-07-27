Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted, seven houses burnt in Sunamganj

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent


SUNAMGANJ, July 26: At least seven houses were gutted by fire in Shantiganj Upazila of the district early Monday.

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted while trying to disconnect electricity line during the fire incident.
The fire incident took place in Chikarkandi Village under Purba Pagla Union of the upazila at around 2:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Afroz Mia, 45, a resident of that village.

Local sources said the fire broke out at Hajibari of that village at around 2:30 am all of a sudden, and it soon spread to the adjacent houses.

At that time, Afroz Mia came in contact with live electricity while he was trying to disconnect electricity line during the fire incident, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On information, Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under their control with the help of locals.

A total of seven houses, 700 maunds of paddy, furniture, cash Tk and one cattle were burnt in the fire.

The affected people claimed that the fire has caused a loss of around Tk 80 lakh.

Shantiganj Fire Service Station Officer Jisan Rahman Nabik said the exact cause behind the fire could not be known immediately.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8 minors among 11 drown in eight dists
Saplings of different trees distributed in Gaibandha
‘Fisheries sector play vital role in building meritorious nation’
Bridge turns death trap at Bauphal
Mango prices cheap in last season sale
One arrested with yaba in Mymensingh
Agricultural fair on in districts
Man electrocuted, seven houses burnt in Sunamganj


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft