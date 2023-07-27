Video
Home Countryside

9,438 mt fish to be produced at Halti Beel

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent


NATORE, July 26: A total of 9,438 metric tons (mt) of fish will be produced in the Halti Beel of Naldanga Upazila of the district in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

In the last year, 8,921 mt fish were produced in that beel. Now, the officials concerned expect more production than that of the previous year.
The above information was told at a view-exchange meeting of fish week at Naldanga Upazila Parishad Auditorium on Monday.

The meeting further informed that 12 lakh small fishes of Rui species have already been released in the beel. On the other hand, there are six protected shelters for fishes in the beel where fishes are increasing regularly. If this way continues, fishes worth taka 250 crore can be produced in this beel this time.

Sanjoy Kumer Sarker, upazila fisheries officer, informed that the total population of the upazila is 1,29,304, and their demand of fish is 3,200 mt per year. Surplus production is supplied to other parts of the country after meeting the local demand every year.

He further said, fish cultivation is going on here at rivers, canals and in various open water bodies under the development project of the present government properly. As a result, fish production is satisfactory here, and gradually it is being increased, he added.
Rozina Akhter, UNO, presided over the meeting.


