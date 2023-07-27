Video
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:12 AM
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Moulvibazar, Pabna

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Pabna, on Sunday.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed and three others were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The incident took place in Karmadha Village of the upazila at around 10 pm.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Ahmed, 40, son of late Wahab Mia, a resident of Monraj Village under Rautgaon Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abdul Karim, father-in-law of the deceased Rubel, had a longstanding dispute with his brother Abdul Mannan over land in Karmadha Village.

On Sunday night, while Rubel was coming to his in-laws' house riding on a motorcycle, the supporters of Abdul Mannan attacked him and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the man seriously injured. Three people from the side of Abdul Karim were also injured as they came forward to rescue Ruben at that time.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rubel dead and referred the other three injured to Sylhet in critical condition.
 
However, police arrested five people in connection with the murder.

The arrested are: Abdus Salam, 37, Abdul Mannan, 65, Chandraban Bibi, 48, Sanur Mia, 34, and Rehena Akhter, 30.

Kulaura Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Ratan Chandra Debnath confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

PABNA: A young man, who was hacked by his rival in Ataikula PS area of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Ripon Hossain, 23, was the son of Khorshed Molla, a resident of Bhabanipur Village under Ataikula PS.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Ataikula PS Aminul Islam said one Hridoy, 21, of the area, hacked Ripon with a sharp weapon over previous enmity on July 12, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Ripon was rescued and taken to Pabna General Hospital first and later, shifted to the DMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Ripon succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH at around 5 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Ataikula PS OC Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.


