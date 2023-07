Superintendent of Police (SP)- Rajshahi District ABM Masud Hossain, BPM (Bar), recovered the lost and stolen mobile phone sets from different places.



RAJSHAHI, July 26: District police handed over 18 recovered mobile phones, lost or stolen, to their owners on Sunday.Superintendent of Police (SP)- Rajshahi District ABM Masud Hossain, BPM (Bar), recovered the lost and stolen mobile phone sets from different places.Additional SPs (Crime and Ops) Sanatan Chakraborty and Ershad were present at the time of handing over these mobile sets.