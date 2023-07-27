Video
Thursday, 27 July, 2023
Home Countryside

Manpower crisis hampers treatment at Kulaura Health Complex

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, July 26: Treatment activities are hampered at Kulaura Upazila Health Complex due to lack of manpower and ambulance fuel crisis.

With turning disorder of the old X-ray machine, a new one has been set up. But it is coming of no use in the absence of technician.

At the monthly meeting of the hospital management committee on July 19, the worse condition of the hospital was discussed. The meeting drew the attention of the authorities concerned for resolving these crises on an emergency basis.

With the permission of the Committee President Sultan Mohammad Mansur Ahmad, MP, the monthly meeting was held in the hallroom of the hospital. It was presided over by Member Secretary of the committee and Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Ferdaus Aktar.

The meeting was moderated my Committee Member RMO Dr Zakir Hossain.

Dr Ferdaus Aktar said, out of total 21 granted doctors, there are 11 ones in the hospital; but junior consultants (Medicine) Dr ABM Rejaul Karim Mir, and Dr Abdullah Al Mamun (Orthopaedic Surgery) are in Moulvibazar 250-Bed Hospital on deputation and Junior Consultant (Anaesthesia) Dr Aminul Islam in Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital. Besides, IMO Dr Naznin Sultana has been on unapproved leave for a long time. In the absence of these four doctors, the hospital is run by seven doctors, she added.

There are 75 vacant posts of 2nd, 3rd and 4th class categories against 198 granted posts in the hospital. Out of total five cleaners, two ones are in Moulvibazar CS office on deputation while one is in pension.

The meeting laid emphasis on enhancing awareness about dengue.  

Among others, Committee Member and Family Planning Officer Ripon Das, Union Chairman Mondud Hossain, Kulaura Press Club President M Shakil Tashid Chowdhury, General Secretary Md Khaled Parvez Boksh, Sanitary Inspector Jasim Uddin, and Office Chief Assistant Almasur Rahman were present at the meeting.



