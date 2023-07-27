Video
Thursday, 27 July, 2023
Foreign News

Putin to meet with Egyptian president, Ethiopian premier in St Petersburg

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

MOSCOW, July 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin a series of international meetings with guests of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Later in the day, he is expected to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and BRICS New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff.

Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday that Putin's talks with the premier of Ethiopia, who is paying an official visit to Russia, will be held with the participation of delegations. After that, the president and the premier will have a joint breakfast.

The previous meeting of Putin and Ahmed took place on the sidelines of the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in 2019. The two leaders discussed the history of bilateral relations and their progressive development.

Back then, Putin praised partnership relations between Russia and Ethiopia on the international arena, including in ensuring stable development of peace on the African continent. Ahmed, in turn, said Ethiopia viewed Russia as a key partner for the country's development.
    TASS



