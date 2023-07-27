Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Flood sweeps Indian man into Pakistan

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

KASUR, July 26: Rescue officials took out a man, believed to be an Indian citizen, from the floodwater of the Sutlej after he was swept into Pakistan on Tuesday.

The man who seems to be in his 50s is deaf and can't speak.

He tried to explain his situation through signs that he was a Hindu and had been swept away with the floodwater. He bore a script in Hindi language tattooed on his right hand.

A video of the man also went viral on social media. The man was handed over to the sensitive agencies that shifted him to the district headquarters hospital for medical care.

Police and other authorities are looking into the matter.     �DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lok Sabha Speaker accepts notice for no-confidence motion against Modi govt
Five dead in northern Italy storms, Sicily wildfires
Putin to meet with Egyptian president, Ethiopian premier in St Petersburg
Flood sweeps Indian man into Pakistan
India must be prepared for more complex challenges in future: Army Chief
Ex-PM Thaksin to return to Thailand next month: Daughter
US sanctions Mali officials with alleged ties to Wagner
New heatwave hits Greece as wildfires rage


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft