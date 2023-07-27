Ex-PM Thaksin to return to Thailand next month: Daughter







The 74-year-old tycoon, twice elected premier but ousted by a military coup in 2006, has long spoken of his wish to come home, but faces multiple criminal charges, which he says are politically motivated.



Thaksin is a bogeyman for Thailand's pro-military and royalist establishment and his return could inflame an already tense political situation.

The kingdom is in political deadlock after the military-dominated Senate blocked the head of the Move Forward Party (MFP) from becoming prime minister after the reformist party won May's elections.



"I can't believe what I am about to write. Dad is coming back on Aug 10 at Don Meung airport," his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra wrote on her official Facebook page on Wednesday -- Thaksin's birthday.



Paetongtarn was a candidate to become PM for the Pheu Thai party, which came second in the election and is now trying to form a government after MFP was blocked.



"My heart and everyone in our family feel overwhelmed, happy and worried, but we respect dad's decision," she wrote. �AFP



