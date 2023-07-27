Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mash doesn't know the role of mentor in team

Tamims breaking down frustrated Mashrafe

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

Mash doesn't know the role of mentor in team

Mash doesn't know the role of mentor in team

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal expressed his interest to get Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as the team mentor during the forthcoming World Cup.

The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon also showed affirmative frame of mind on the issue. But Mash himself is not sure about the role of a mentor in the team and his availability for that role.

"What's benefit of having a mentor? Can anyone tell me?" Mash threw counter questions to the journalists on Wednesday. "I really don't know why Tamim is asking for it. I don't know the business of a mentor".

"If situation arises, then I can tell you. Now such question will come to no use since I don't have answers," he added.
"I don't have a mind set-up. In fact, I know nothing about it. I only know what my current job is.

What will come to me tomorrow, I'll do then. I have no time to think for tomorrow or day after tomorrow," explained Mashrafe.

"But if the Prime Minister wants something then it's a different issue and there's nothing to argue about and no chance to talk," he stated further.

It's known to all that Mashrafe played a big role in Tamim's withdrawal of retirement decision. What happened all on a sudden so that Tamim had to announce retirement in the midway of a series? "Tamim didn't share much about what conditions he faced. But I got frustrated watching him weak," replied Mashrafe.

"He is an international cricketer; a lot of people speak on his behalf. So, I don't think that he can't fight to this extant. But when a man breaks down, he needs help of others," he rationalized the situation.

Regarding Tamim's form Mashrafe further said, "I must say that Tamim is very lucky. Prime Minister called him, talked to him and brought him back to cricket. Everyone doesn't bear such luck".

He is now suffering with injuries. Now he needs to think about his niggles. I am sure that he'll be able to score runs automatically after getting fit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mash doesn't know the role of mentor in team
Shafique double ton puts Pak in command of 2nd Test
Stokes puts his faith in Anderson for Ashes finale
Mazharul  Islam earns double crown
Man City beat Bayern in Tokyo friendly
Australia eager to end long wait for Ashes series win in England
Graham Hansen exposes fractures with Norway on brink of WC exit
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft