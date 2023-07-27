

Mash doesn't know the role of mentor in team



The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon also showed affirmative frame of mind on the issue. But Mash himself is not sure about the role of a mentor in the team and his availability for that role.



"What's benefit of having a mentor? Can anyone tell me?" Mash threw counter questions to the journalists on Wednesday. "I really don't know why Tamim is asking for it. I don't know the business of a mentor".

"If situation arises, then I can tell you. Now such question will come to no use since I don't have answers," he added.

"I don't have a mind set-up. In fact, I know nothing about it. I only know what my current job is.



What will come to me tomorrow, I'll do then. I have no time to think for tomorrow or day after tomorrow," explained Mashrafe.



"But if the Prime Minister wants something then it's a different issue and there's nothing to argue about and no chance to talk," he stated further.



It's known to all that Mashrafe played a big role in Tamim's withdrawal of retirement decision. What happened all on a sudden so that Tamim had to announce retirement in the midway of a series? "Tamim didn't share much about what conditions he faced. But I got frustrated watching him weak," replied Mashrafe.



"He is an international cricketer; a lot of people speak on his behalf. So, I don't think that he can't fight to this extant. But when a man breaks down, he needs help of others," he rationalized the situation.



Regarding Tamim's form Mashrafe further said, "I must say that Tamim is very lucky. Prime Minister called him, talked to him and brought him back to cricket. Everyone doesn't bear such luck".



He is now suffering with injuries. Now he needs to think about his niggles. I am sure that he'll be able to score runs automatically after getting fit.



