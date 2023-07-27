Mazharul  Islam earns double crown





Mazharul clinched the singles title beating Sadman Ullah by 9-11, 11-3, 11-5 points in the final. Mohammad Imran finished 3rd in the event.



He shared the doubles title with Mohammad Imran defeating Sadman Ullah and Rashed Banna partner by 11-1, 11-10 points in the final.





The swimming competition of the carnival will held on Thursday (July 27) at the Ivi Rahman Swimming pool at BNS premises while chess competition will also be held on the day at the BSJA office. �UNB



