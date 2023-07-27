Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Graham Hansen exposes fractures with Norway on brink of WC exit

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

HAMILTON, JULY 26: Caroline Graham Hansen's public criticism of coach Hege Riise for dropping her for the goalless draw with Switzerland has laid bare fractures within a Norway squad on the brink of an early Women's World Cup exit.

Barcelona winger Graham Hansen was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up on Tuesday, dropped along with club colleague Ingrid Syrstad Engen and forward Julie Blakstad.

An injury to prolific forward Ada Hegerberg in the warm-up then forced Norway into another change at the last minute in damp and dreary conditions in Hamilton.

Graham Hansen belatedly won her 100th cap when she was introduced early in the second half but could not inspire her team to victory and the 0-0 scoreline means the former World Cup winners remain without a goal or win in Group A after two matches.

"I really feel like I've been dragged along for a whole year," the 28-year-old Graham Hansen told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay after the game, making little effort to hide her anger. "People talk all the time about 'standing together as a team' and 'standing together as a nation'.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mash doesn't know the role of mentor in team
Shafique double ton puts Pak in command of 2nd Test
Stokes puts his faith in Anderson for Ashes finale
Mazharul  Islam earns double crown
Man City beat Bayern in Tokyo friendly
Australia eager to end long wait for Ashes series win in England
Graham Hansen exposes fractures with Norway on brink of WC exit
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft