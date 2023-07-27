Graham Hansen exposes fractures with Norway on brink of WC exit







Barcelona winger Graham Hansen was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up on Tuesday, dropped along with club colleague Ingrid Syrstad Engen and forward Julie Blakstad.



An injury to prolific forward Ada Hegerberg in the warm-up then forced Norway into another change at the last minute in damp and dreary conditions in Hamilton.

Graham Hansen belatedly won her 100th cap when she was introduced early in the second half but could not inspire her team to victory and the 0-0 scoreline means the former World Cup winners remain without a goal or win in Group A after two matches.



"I really feel like I've been dragged along for a whole year," the 28-year-old Graham Hansen told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay after the game, making little effort to hide her anger. "People talk all the time about 'standing together as a team' and 'standing together as a nation'. �AFP



