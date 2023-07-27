Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

United States to do 'whatever it takes' in World Cup final rematch

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

WELLINGTON, JULY 26: Vlatko Andonovski said his United States team will do "whatever it takes" when they face the Netherlands at the Women's World Cup on Thursday in a re-run of the 2019 final.

The Americans won 2-0 in 2019 to retain their crown and now meet the Dutch again in the biggest game of the group stages in Australia and New Zealand.

Both teams won their opening game at this World Cup and will do battle in Wellington in the fight for the top spot in Group E -- and with it possibly an easier match in the last 16.

The clash is a 33,000 sell-out and will give a good indication of how far both sides can go this time.

"For us, it's just a very important game in the group stage and we will do whatever it takes," Andonovski said on Wednesday, refusing to call it another "final".

The United States began their bid for an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row with a 3-0 win over Vietnam.

The Netherlands beat another debutant in Portugal, 1-0, but were more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Andonovski's side had 26 shots at the Vietnamese goal, but with just seven on target and three goals to show for it, the coach wants them to be more ruthless.

"We've spent time looking into it in different ways," he said of what they had been doing to improve in front of goal.

"On the pitch in training, but also reviewing videos, talking with individual players and helping them with their approach."
 
The Americans still have veterans of the 2015 and 2019 winning squads, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, but they have complemented that with 14 World Cup newcomers.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle, who scored the second goal in the 2019 final and is set to make her 90th appearance for the US, has been impressed by the youngsters.

"We have 14 players new to a World Cup, but they are 14 really, really freaking good players, so I have so much confidence and pride stepping onto the field with them," said the 28-year-old.

The Netherlands are not quite the force they were, having lost Sarina Wiegman as coach and missing star striker Vivianne Miedema, who is recovering from a serious knee injury.

But current coach Andries Jonker believes the rest of the world, the Dutch included, are closing in on the United States.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mash doesn't know the role of mentor in team
Shafique double ton puts Pak in command of 2nd Test
Stokes puts his faith in Anderson for Ashes finale
Mazharul  Islam earns double crown
Man City beat Bayern in Tokyo friendly
Australia eager to end long wait for Ashes series win in England
Graham Hansen exposes fractures with Norway on brink of WC exit
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft