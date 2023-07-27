France ready for Olympics despite 'challenge': Macron







With a year to go to the opening ceremony of the Games, there have been concerns over France's readiness on a range of issues from hotels to security.



"France is ready, it will be ready for sure," Macron told Franceinfo radio in an interview from the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia which he is currently visiting.

He acknowledged there was "an organisational challenge", citing issues including accommodation, ticketing, transport and security.



Macron insisted that France was ready for what could prove to be the biggest challenge of all -- an opening ceremony on the waters of the River Seine in Paris. �AFP



