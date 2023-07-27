Bangladesh to import 17 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil







Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will implement the purchase as per decision of the CCPP at the meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.



At CCPP has also approved the increase of spending of Tk 13.16 crore for Mr West Jr, a legal consultancy firm for import of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

After the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Syed Mahmud Khan told reporters that Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will procure 1.68 million tonnes of refined fuel oil from 6 state-owned companies.



They include (PTTT Thailand, ENOC United Arab Emirates, PetroChina, BSP Indonesia, PTLCL Malaysia and UNIPEC China) from July 2023 to December 2023. The import proposal has been approved. For this, the cost including premium and reference price has been estimated at Tk 12,850 crore.



He said Mr. West Jr., which was employed as a legal consultant by Energy and Mineral Resources Division to assist in LNG related activities and proposal to approve an additional cost of Tk 13 crore 16 lakh will be 19 thousand 214 taka has been approved.



The purchase committee also approved separate proposals 80 lakh liters of soybean oil and 8,000 tonnes of lentil to meet the growing demand of the country.



Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan virtually said that the day's meeting approved a total of 14 proposals.



He said the TCB would also procure some 75 lakh liters of rice bran oil through local Direct Procurement Method (DPM) with around Taka 117.75 crore.

