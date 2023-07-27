Loose Soybean oil can't be sold in market from July 31







NDCRP Director General (Additional Secretary) AHM Safikuzzaman made the disclosure at workshop on Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009 and price hike at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Auditorium in the city on Wednesday.



Professor Mizanur Rahman former vice chancellor of Jagannath University was present as chief guest in the event. The workshop jointly organised by National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection and ERF was presided over by ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha.

Shafikuzzaman said, as per law, packaged soybean oil must be sold from August 1; loose edible oil can't be sold. "We will take watch at the field level to stop the sale of open oil," he said.



This campaign will be conducted simultaneously across the country. National Heart Foundation will support consumer rights in the campaign.



Earlier, on July 20 last year, the Commerce Ministry took a decision that after July 31, 2023, loose soybean oil can't be sold in the market. In the light of this decision the National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection will launch the campaign.



