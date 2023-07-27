Video
BB reduces family influnce on private banks’ board

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued directives regarding the composition of a bank's board of directors, aiming to enhance financial governance.

According to amendment to the Bank-Company Act, 1991 (Amendment 2018), which came into effect on June 26, 2023, a bank can now have a maximum of three directors from the same family on its board. Previously, the law allowed up to four directors from a single family, but this has now been restricted to three.

The Banking Regulations and Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank notified the banks about this amendment on July 26. The new regulation aims to reduce the concentration of family influence on the board, which is seen as a positive step by industry analysts.

In case a bank currently has four directors from a single family, one of them must resign to comply with the amended law. The resignation process will be determined either through mutual agreement among the directors or, if necessary, by lottery during a management meeting.

Banks are instructed to take prompt action to bring down the number of directors from a single family to a maximum of three, aligning with the amended law. This measure is expected to enhance transparency and governance within the banking sector.


