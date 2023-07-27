

Capitec Asset Mgmt wins BSEC asset manager award Capitec Asset Management Limited, one of the leading asset management companies in the country, has been awarded the "Independence Golden Jubilee Award" in best asset manager category, organized by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

The company secured the first position in the prestigious award for its exceptional performance in the year 2022.

On Tuesday, July 25, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) officially awarded the winners, including Capitec Asset Management Limited, at the ceremony, said a press release.



The chief guest at the event was Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, who presented the award to Hasan Rahman, Founder and Chairman of Capitec Asset Management Limited, on behalf of the company.

In the event held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Agargaon, Dhaka, special guest was Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance.



The event was chaired by Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).



On receipt of the Golden Jubilee Award, Capitec Asset Management Limited's founder and Chairman, Hasan Rahman, expressed gratitude to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for acknowledging their commendable initiative.



He said this award is a testament to their dedicated efforts. Rahman also emphasized that it will further motivate them to be more responsible in development of mutual funds and preservation of investors' interests in the capital market.



Under the leadership of Hasan Rahman, Founder and Chairman of Capitec Asset Management Limited, Capitec is developing and expanding its business with integrity and compliance.



They have been also working towards ensuring a promising future for the country's mutual funds and capital market. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, Capitec continues to provide the highest returns to their investors.



Currently, Capitec manages three open-ended mutual funds. Capitec is in the process to launch a Tk 200 crore closed-end mutual fund named 'Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund'.



It is worth mentioning that since last year, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has been awarding the "Independence Golden Jubilee Award" to brokerage houses, merchant banks, and asset management companies. The performance of these institutions is evaluated over one year, and three awards are given in each category.



