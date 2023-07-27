BB can enforce merger of weak banks under new act







According to the amended Bank Company Act 2023, if a bank-company fails to effectively implement a revival or restructuring plan, and its higher authorities are engaged in wrongdoing, the central bank may take necessary actions, including forced amalgamation or restructuring, to safeguard depositors' interests.



The new act grants the central bank the power to remove the board of directors of any bank, including state-owned banks. Previously, BB could not directly remove directors of state-run banks, rather it suggested or informed the finance ministry about wrongdoings of a director.

According to the new act, if chairperson, director, or chief executive of any bank-company is engaged in harmful activities or misusing the bank-company's funds through malpractice, money laundering, terrorist activities, or any offense related to the bank's interests, the central bank can remove them from their position through a written order.



Additionally, subsidiaries and organisations formed using bank funds will now be under the direct control and monitoring of Bangladesh Bank. The amended act allows Bangladesh Bank to inspect the documents and accounts of bank branches and subsidiaries inside or outside the country and registered in Bangladesh.



For bank companies registered outside Bangladesh, the central bank can inspect the books and accounts of all their branches located in Bangladesh. Any defaulting borrower will not be eligible for any form of loan from any bank-company or financial institution.



However, if any related person or entity, or organisation of a group, if not declared as a willful defaulter by Bangladesh Bank, then other companies under the group will not be considered as a defaulter, and such entity or company may be provided loan facilities subject to prior approval from the Bangladesh Bank.



In addition, if any board member, executive officer, or chief executive officer of any subsidiary company under any bank company acts in a detrimental manner or against the interests of the said subsidiary company or bank-company or depositors, Bangladesh Bank can take appropriate measures against them or provide necessary directives to relevant bank-company, or inform the controlling authority for necessary action.



