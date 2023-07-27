IL Capital holds 64th board meeting



IL Capital Ltd, a subsidiary company of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL), held its 64th board meeting recently.The Chairman of IL Capital Ltd Shemol Kanti Ghosh presided over the meeting, reads a press release.Board of Directors-- Brigadier Generals Md Meftaul Karim Md Mashiur Rahman and Md Emdad Hossain Shekh were present at the meeting.Md Omar Faruq, CEO of IL capital Ltd was also present.The company's six months (January to June) for the year of 2023 total profit net loss Tk19 lakh and operating income Tk57 lakh.