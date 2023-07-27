Power tariff raised due to IMF conditions, says Pak PM







Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government has raised the electricity tariff because of the tough IMF conditions, but added that 63 per cent of the domestic consumers using up to 200 units per month would be exempted from the power tariff increase.Besides, he said, a partial subsidy was also being given to the consumers of up to 300 units per month which comprise around 31 per cent of the total domestic consumers.The federal cabinet approved the power regulator's request to increase the national average tariff, which will see some residential consumers paying up to Rs7.50 more per unit.The prime minister was speaking at the ceremony of signing an agreement between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Trading and the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) here on Monday."We had to increase it because of the IMF agreement but I strictly said that I will not let the increase in the prices burden the poor. The increase will not impact 63 per cent of domestic consumers which come under lifeline consumers and protected segments.There has been no increase in the power tariff for those using up to 200 units, which is 63pc of domestic consumers," the prime minister said. �Dawn