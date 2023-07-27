

German business morale falls further in July



The Ifo institute's closely watched confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, fell to 87.3 points from 88.6 points in June.



Analysts surveyed by financial data company FactSet had expected a reading of 88.0 points.

The weak score underlined mounting concerns over the outlook for the German economy, which slipped into recession around the turn of the year.



"Sentiment among German companies has worsened further," said Ifo president Clemens Fuest, noting that companies' dissatisfaction with their current business was a key drag on general sentiment.



"The situation in the German economy is turning bleaker."



Analysts warn that the rough patch will continue in the coming months, leading to a contraction in GDP for the full year.

"The German economy is in a no-man's-land between a weak recession and an anaemic recovery," said public lender KfW's chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib.



"Industry in particular has been disappointing, as production continues to tread water despite dwindling supply chain problems."



Household consumption is still suffering due to high inflation, which rebounded to 6.4 percent in June, and due to a series of interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank to combat rising prices.



Energy costs remained high for the manufacturing sector and certain industries, including chemicals, have struggled to regain their strength seen before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.



Meanwhile, tepid demand from China and the United States have knocked exports, long a crucial driver of the German economy.



LBBW bank analyst Jens-Oliver Niklasch said the clear takeaway from the Ifo survey was, "we're in a recession and won't be getting out of it very quickly". �AFP



BERLIN, July 26: German business sentiment fell for the third month in a row in July, a key survey showed Tuesday, as pessimism about the state of Europe's largest economy deepened.The Ifo institute's closely watched confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, fell to 87.3 points from 88.6 points in June.Analysts surveyed by financial data company FactSet had expected a reading of 88.0 points.The weak score underlined mounting concerns over the outlook for the German economy, which slipped into recession around the turn of the year."Sentiment among German companies has worsened further," said Ifo president Clemens Fuest, noting that companies' dissatisfaction with their current business was a key drag on general sentiment."The situation in the German economy is turning bleaker."Analysts warn that the rough patch will continue in the coming months, leading to a contraction in GDP for the full year."The German economy is in a no-man's-land between a weak recession and an anaemic recovery," said public lender KfW's chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib."Industry in particular has been disappointing, as production continues to tread water despite dwindling supply chain problems."Household consumption is still suffering due to high inflation, which rebounded to 6.4 percent in June, and due to a series of interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank to combat rising prices.Energy costs remained high for the manufacturing sector and certain industries, including chemicals, have struggled to regain their strength seen before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.Meanwhile, tepid demand from China and the United States have knocked exports, long a crucial driver of the German economy.LBBW bank analyst Jens-Oliver Niklasch said the clear takeaway from the Ifo survey was, "we're in a recession and won't be getting out of it very quickly". �AFP