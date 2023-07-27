

StanChart's online learning empowers businesswomen



The portal seamlessly connects those looking to learn and grow with the nation's eminent scholars and corporate personalities. Via the learning platform, StanChart is establishing essential networking opportunities, a comprehensive curriculum, and growth pathways for Bangladesh's women entrepreneurs.



By empowering women with the education and skills needed to revolutionise the entrepreneurial and corporate space, StanChart Chartered is helping women to unlock their full potential.

StandChart's Online Learning Platform for Entrepreneurs currently features several modules - including content on business law, fundraising, branding, and digital marketing. The platform will have more courses to offer going forward.



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP virtually launched the platform as the Chief Guest. Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StandChart; Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director and Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, StanChart; and Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, StanChart were present to inaugurate the platform.



Dr. Md Abdul Karim, Executive Director, UCEP Bangladesh, and Zahida Ispahani, Chairman, Micro Industries Development Assistance and Services (MIDAS), also attended the event. At present, the platform features content from the following business leaders: Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, Chairperson, ADCOMM Limited; Anita Ghazi Rahman, Founder and Managing Partner, The Legal Circle; Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone Limited; and Zaved Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Unilever Bangladesh.



Dr. Dipu Moni said: "In the coming years, Bangladesh will have to cope with rapid transformational shifts in education, communication, and in the way we work.



With resources like Standard Chartered's Online Learning Platform for Entrepreneurs, we can set standards for virtual education, promote innovation, and prepare women across Bangladesh to make the most of new opportunities."



Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Standard Chartered's Online Learning Platform for Entrepreneurs will champion the use of technology and digital education - empowering women nationwide to rise above and fuel their dreams.



The best thing about our learning platform, is that our learners can learn at their own pace from the comfort of their homes, whenever they want. Making it possible for them to build their business, life, and future with more freedom."



Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "This platform will lift participation across communities - and will enable our entrepreneurs of tomorrow to become more agile, flexible, and confident,"



StanChart's online Llarning Platform for Entrepreneurs can be accessed at: http://stanchartentrepreneurship.com/.



