Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart's online learning empowers businesswomen

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

StanChart's online learning empowers businesswomen

StanChart's online learning empowers businesswomen

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StandChart) has recently launched Online Learning Platform for Entrepreneurs to support aspiring women entrepreneurs in developing the skillset and business acumen required to succeed.

The portal seamlessly connects those looking to learn and grow with the nation's eminent scholars and corporate personalities. Via the learning platform, StanChart is establishing essential networking opportunities, a comprehensive curriculum, and growth pathways for Bangladesh's women entrepreneurs.

By empowering women with the education and skills needed to revolutionise the entrepreneurial and corporate space, StanChart  Chartered is helping women to unlock their full potential.

StandChart's Online Learning Platform for Entrepreneurs currently features several modules - including content on business law, fundraising, branding, and digital marketing. The platform will have more courses to offer going forward.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP virtually launched the platform as the Chief Guest. Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StandChart; Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director and Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, StanChart; and Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, StanChart were present to inaugurate the platform.

Dr. Md Abdul Karim, Executive Director, UCEP Bangladesh, and Zahida Ispahani, Chairman, Micro Industries Development Assistance and Services (MIDAS), also attended the event. At present, the platform features content from the following business leaders: Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, Chairperson, ADCOMM Limited; Anita Ghazi Rahman, Founder and Managing Partner, The Legal Circle; Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone Limited; and Zaved Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Unilever Bangladesh.

Dr. Dipu Moni said: "In the coming years, Bangladesh will have to cope with rapid transformational shifts in education, communication, and in the way we work.

With resources like Standard Chartered's Online Learning Platform for Entrepreneurs, we can set standards for virtual education, promote innovation, and prepare women across Bangladesh to make the most of new opportunities."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Standard Chartered's Online Learning Platform for Entrepreneurs will champion the use of technology and digital education - empowering women nationwide to rise above and fuel their dreams.

The best thing about our learning platform, is that our learners can learn at their own pace from the comfort of their homes, whenever they want. Making it possible for them to build their business, life, and future with more freedom."

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "This platform will lift participation across communities - and will enable our entrepreneurs of tomorrow to become more agile, flexible, and confident,"

StanChart's online Llarning Platform for Entrepreneurs can be accessed at: http://stanchartentrepreneurship.com/.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh to import 17 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil
BD firm imports 30 pick-up vans from India using rupee
Loose Soybean oil can't be sold in market from July 31
BB reduces family influnce on private banks’ board
Capitec Asset Mgmt wins BSEC asset manager award
BB can enforce merger of weak banks under new act
S Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors
IL Capital holds 64th board meeting


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft