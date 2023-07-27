Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank, BAU to adopt salinity-tolerant crops

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

BRAC Bank, BAU to adopt salinity-tolerant crops

BRAC Bank, BAU to adopt salinity-tolerant crops

BRAC Bank has signed a partnership with Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) recently to address the challenges posed by climate change in the coastal belt of southern Bangladesh.

The collaboration aims to empower farmers in the region by promoting the adoption of climate-resilient crops and implementing good agricultural practices, says a press release.

With this dedicated agriculture-focused Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, BRAC Bank will extend financial support to BAU for conducting research and training farmers, local government officials, and community leaders.

The project will also focus on raising awareness about the development and adoption of climate-resilient crop production practices in the coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The objective of this CSR initiative is to enable farmers to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, particularly as the intrusion of saline water into arable land intensifies due to rising sea levels caused by global warming.

The formal agreement was signed by Md. Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and COO of BRAC Bank, and Dr Khandaker Md Mostafizur Rahman, chairman and dean, Bureau of Socioeconomic Research and Training (BSERT) of Bangladesh Agricultural University.

Prof Dr Ahmed Khairul Hasan from the Department of Agronomy and Dr Md Salauddin Palash, professor, Department of Agri Business and Marketing at Bangladesh Agricultural University were also present.
 
The ceremony took place at the bank's head office on 16 July and was attended by Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking; Ekram Kabir, head of Communications, BRAC Bank, and other senior officials from both organisations.
 
Throughout the two-year project, the collaboration between BRAC Bank and BAU aims to positively impact the lives of approximately 3,000 farmers residing in Satkhira, Khulna, and Barguna districts.

Bangladesh's southern coastal areas face substantial challenges regarding crop productivity due to salinity in the water. Typically, farmers in this region can cultivate only one crop per year.

In response to this issue, the project will provide targeted interventions, focusing on selecting saline-tolerant crop species and implementing management practices to alleviate salinity stress, aiming to enhance crop productivity.

The research work conducted through this collaboration will ensure food and nutritional security for the most vulnerable farmers in the area.

Speaking about this special CSR initiative, Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and COO of BRAC Bank, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "It is exciting to partner with Bangladesh Agricultural University in a research project that will greatly help the farmers of the coastal belt in fighting the salinity in arable land and increase the harvest.

It is indeed fulfilling for us to foresee that the collaboration will help the farmers withstand the impact of climate change."

He further emphasised BRAC Bank's strong commitment to contribute to the real economy, especially the agriculture sector. The bank is dedicated to investing its CSR funds in areas that ensure a lasting impact on the well-being of the people and society while upholding sustainability principles.

Through this joint effort, BRAC Bank and BAU aim to catalyse positive change and foster resilience among farmers in the coastal regions of Bangladesh, effectively mitigating the challenges posed by climate change in the agricultural sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh to import 17 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil
BD firm imports 30 pick-up vans from India using rupee
Loose Soybean oil can't be sold in market from July 31
BB reduces family influnce on private banks’ board
Capitec Asset Mgmt wins BSEC asset manager award
BB can enforce merger of weak banks under new act
S Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors
IL Capital holds 64th board meeting


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft