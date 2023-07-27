Video
SMC launches micronutrient fortified biscuits

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

In a first for the country, SMC Enterprise Limited has recently launched micronutrient fortified 'SMC Biscuits' in Bangladesh.
The biscuits contain seven vitamins and minerals - vitamin A, C, D, E, Folic Acid, Calcium, Zinc- which will provide a tasty experience with health benefits to consumers, according to a press statement issued recently.

As there are no artificial colors and preservatives in SMC Biscuits, it is a healthy solution for people of all age groups, SMC said in the press statement, adding that the biscuits are first of their kind in the Bangladeshi market.
The product launch was officially announced in a grand ceremony held at SMC Tower, Dhaka on 19 July 2023.

Board of Directors of SMC Enterprise Limited, and other senior officials from the company were present on the occasion.


