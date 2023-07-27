P2P starts new project Swapnachal in Ctg

Video
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:07 AM
Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 26: P2P Engineering and Construction's starts first community project "Swapnachal" with a groundbreaking at Bayezid at Chattogram recently.

The construction work of 10-storied Swapnachal has officially inaugurated in the presence of important people of different levels of Chattogram.

Sagir Hossain, Md Ali, and Mufti Shoaib Absar were present as the chief guests at the inaugural ceremony.

Landowners Md Nazrul Islam, Mainul Hossain, Mir Md Hossain, Jannatul Ferdous, Selina Akter, Hossain Mahmud Hanif, Md Sarwardy, Anwar Islam, Osman Jabed were also present.

P2P Director Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Director Engineer Mohammad Nazim Uddin Khan, Executive Director Dewan Rashedul Hasan, Head of Business and Operation Nazmul Bin Abedin, Group DGM Ramen Das Gupta, Supply Chain Manager Engr Md Emdad Hossain, Construction and Implementation Manager Engr Mashuk Elahi, Senior officials of P2P, and local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Architect Mahdi Iftekhar, director of P2P, said, "Swapnachal", the first community project of P2P Engineering and Construction.

The 10-story housing project will be built in modern design. The world-class construction materials used in this housing project will ensure all the facilities of modern living in this building.

The director added that P2P has been working on construction materials, and architectural design from the beginning. P2P has the self-sufficiency of design, build, and material under the same roof. P2P Engineering and Construction is fully capable of fast and quality construction.


