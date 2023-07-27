Video
Seven Rings Cement holds sales conference 2023

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk


The 4th Sales Conference 2023 of the cement brand Seven Rings Cement was held recently, said a press release.

The conference organised under the title "Prottoy Akash Choar" at Hotel Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa in Cox's Bazar, was attended by Ikram Ahmed Khan, chairman of Shun Shing Group, Bangladesh Operations and Managing Director of Shun Shing Group, Hong Kong, Vice-chairman  S. Raihan Ahmed, Managing Director Tahmina Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director Shakib Pasha, Director  Sanjida Kamal Pasha, Director  Arusha Ahmed Khan, Director Saif Rahman, Group Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary  Md. Kausar Alam, Chief Technical Officer of Seven Rings Cement  Nantu Kumar Dey, Chief Marketing Officer (SCBL & SSCML)  Md. Harun-Ur-Rashid, Chief Operating Officer (SSPIL) Md. Kamrul Ahsan, General Manager (SSCIL) ABM Iftekher Alam Siddiqui, along with heads of various departments and sales staff from all over the country.
Bangladesh ODI Cricket Team Captain and Brand Ambassador of Seven Rings Cement Tamim Iqbal Khan, and Bangladesh Cricket Super Fan Shoyab Ali also attended the conference.

More than five hundred employees from all over Bangladesh participated in the conference. The best sales performers and best districts were awarded at the event. The three-day-long conference concluded with a cultural programme.


