

MBL holds anti-money laundering course at Manikganj



A daylong training on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating The Financing of Terrorism" was held at Padma Riverview Hotel and Resort in Manikganj recently, says a press release.The officials of different Scheduled Banks operating at Manikgonj district participated the training. Mercantile Bank Limited arranged the training as Lead Bank under the guidance of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).Md. Rafiqul Islam, Director of BFIU was present as Chief Guest while Shamim Ahmed DMD and CAMLCO of MBL presided over the training. Sajjad Hossain Additional Director, Md. Ikramul Hasan, Joint Director and Md. Mosharrof Hossain, Joint Director of BFIU were present as resource persons.Md. Moshaddeque Hossain, Head of AML and CFT Division and DCAMLCO of MBL was also present. Md. Mukitul Kabir, Head of MBL Corporate Affairs Division moderated the training.