Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MBL holds anti-money laundering course at Manikganj

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

MBL holds anti-money laundering course at Manikganj

MBL holds anti-money laundering course at Manikganj

A daylong training on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating The Financing of Terrorism" was held at Padma Riverview Hotel and Resort in Manikganj recently, says a press release.

The officials of different Scheduled Banks operating at Manikgonj district participated the training. Mercantile Bank Limited arranged the training as Lead Bank under the guidance of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

Md. Rafiqul Islam, Director of BFIU was present as Chief Guest while Shamim Ahmed DMD and CAMLCO of MBL presided over the training. Sajjad Hossain Additional Director, Md. Ikramul  Hasan, Joint Director and Md. Mosharrof Hossain, Joint Director of BFIU were present as resource persons.

Md. Moshaddeque Hossain, Head of AML and CFT Division and DCAMLCO of MBL was also present. Md. Mukitul Kabir, Head of MBL Corporate Affairs Division moderated the training.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh to import 17 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil
BD firm imports 30 pick-up vans from India using rupee
Loose Soybean oil can't be sold in market from July 31
BB reduces family influnce on private banks’ board
Capitec Asset Mgmt wins BSEC asset manager award
BB can enforce merger of weak banks under new act
S Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors
IL Capital holds 64th board meeting


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft