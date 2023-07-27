

Southeast Bank, JP Morgan Chase Bank hold workshop



ISO 20022 is a messaging standard that creates a common language for payment data across the globe, enabling faster processing and improved reconciliation.



ISO 20022 migration is a global initiative, which aims to achieve harmonized standards for the exchange of high-value payment messages. Shibu Thomas, Executive Director and Head of APAC Product Solutions Specialist of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A., conducted the workshop.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director, Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the event and addressed the participants. Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Head of Financial Institutions, Treasury Service of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A.,



Bangladesh Representative Office and Md. Jahangir Kabir, Executive Vice President and Head of International Division and other senior officials of both organizations and total 46 participants were present in the workshop.



Southeast Bank Ltd organized a workshop named "Transitioning to ISO 20022" at its Training Institute in Dhaka recently with the support of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A., USA, says a press release.ISO 20022 is a messaging standard that creates a common language for payment data across the globe, enabling faster processing and improved reconciliation.ISO 20022 migration is a global initiative, which aims to achieve harmonized standards for the exchange of high-value payment messages. Shibu Thomas, Executive Director and Head of APAC Product Solutions Specialist of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A., conducted the workshop.Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director, Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the event and addressed the participants. Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Head of Financial Institutions, Treasury Service of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A.,Bangladesh Representative Office and Md. Jahangir Kabir, Executive Vice President and Head of International Division and other senior officials of both organizations and total 46 participants were present in the workshop.