

Berger-backed BD team wins in Zurich Chemistry Olympiad



Standing steadfastly by the Bangladesh Chemistry Olympiad team, Berger Paints ensures the representation of Bangladeshi students on this global stage of chemistry excellence. Berger extended a helping hand to the team during their triumphant journey, says a press release.



Tanzin Ferdous Alam, Chief Marketing Officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, expresses his excitement over Bangladesh's bronze win, "This achievement of Bangladeshi students in the Chemistry Olympiad is a matter of great pride for all of us. We are even more proud that Berger Paints has been able to support these students.

We will always strive to ensure that these students, and many more talented individuals like them, can take the country to new heights in the days to come. We sincerely thank the Bangladesh Chemical Society for allowing our students to be part of this remarkable achievement."



The 6-member Bangladesh team left the country on July 16 to participate in the competition. Alongside bronze medalist Abhishek Majumder, Ahad Islam from Tolaram College, Narayanganj, Lihan Haider from Dhaka Residential College, and Arjyo Kar from Notre Dame College also represented Bangladesh.



The team is under Professor Mohammad Wahab Khan, a former teacher of BUET and chief mentor of the Bangladesh Chemistry Olympiad and Assistant Professor of the Biochemistry and Microbiology Department at North South University, Mohammad Kabir Uddin.



This year marks Bangladesh's second participation in the International Chemistry Olympiad, having previously won a bronze medal in the previous edition.



The 55th edition witnessed the participation of 900 contestants from 90 countries, with the competition concluding on July 26. The Bangladesh Chemical Society oversees the overall coordination of the Bangladesh Chemistry Olympiad team.



