660-MW STTP Unit-2 synchronises with nat'l grid







Synchronisation of a thermal power plant means beginning of electricity supply through main grid at prescribed parameters.



The synchronisation of the unit has been done ahead of the commitment given at a high level G2G meeting, which was a very tough target even at the time it was given, a company statement said.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of the 660-MW Unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh, it stated.



India state-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals on Wednesday announced synchronisation of 660-MW unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) with the electricity grid in Bangladesh.Synchronisation of a thermal power plant means beginning of electricity supply through main grid at prescribed parameters.The synchronisation of the unit has been done ahead of the commitment given at a high level G2G meeting, which was a very tough target even at the time it was given, a company statement said.Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of the 660-MW Unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh, it stated.