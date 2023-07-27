Video
Thursday, 27 July, 2023
DSE ends mixes, CSE climbs in volatile trade

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Wednesday amid volatile trading.

At the end of the trading DSE's main index DSEX rose by 1.49 points to 6,332. DSE Shariah Index also rose by 7.7 points to 1,373. However, the DS-30 index fell by 1.89 points to 2,160 points.

Market analysis said that among the 57 companies in the insurance sector, the prices of 32 companies increased on Wednesday, while 15 companies decreased, while the share prices of 10 companies remained unchanged.

According to DSE data, a total of 11 crore 86 lakh 94 thousand 191 shares and units of 347 companies were bought and sold in the market on Wednesday. Tk 538.92 crore has been transacted in it. Tk 660.95 crore was traded on Tuesday.

On this day, the price of shares of 87 companies increased, on the contrary, 72 companies decreased, and 188 companies remained unchanged.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Fu-Wang Food, BSC, Khan Brothers PP, Crystal Insurance, Asia Insurance, Delta Life Insurance, Legacy Footwear, Rupali Life Insurance and Heidelberg Cement.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Western Marine Shipyard, Olympic Accessories, Meghna Insurance, Eastern Insurance, Khulna Printing, Deshbandhu Polymer, Generation Next, Central Pharma, Crystal Insurance and Yakin Polymer.

At the CSE, its main index increased by Tk 40.40 points to 18,710.  Shares and units of 184 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 69 have increased, 44 have decreased and 71 have remained unchanged.

At the end of the day, Tk 6.62 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Shares of Tk 10.25 crore were traded on Tuesday.


