Unicef's rejoinder





Unicef has given a rejoinder to a news report with the headline "Foreigners think they are kings of our country: Momen," published in the Daily Observer on July 22.



The rejoinder refuted the published report that said Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned and expressed its displeasure over Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett's comments on an attack on independent candidate Ashraful Alom (Hero Alam) during the polls." This information is inaccurate, the rejoinder asserted.





Our reply: The report was originated by news agency bdnews24.com.



Unicef has given a rejoinder to a news report with the headline "Foreigners think they are kings of our country: Momen," published in the Daily Observer on July 22.The rejoinder refuted the published report that said Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned and expressed its displeasure over Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett's comments on an attack on independent candidate Ashraful Alom (Hero Alam) during the polls." This information is inaccurate, the rejoinder asserted.It added that in reality Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction over UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis's post on the attack on Hero Alam. The rejoinder clarified Unicef Representative Mr. Sheldon Yett has no connection with UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis's Twitter post.Our reply: The report was originated by news agency bdnews24.com.