Wednesday, 26 July, 2023, 1:14 PM
Dengue situation in Ctg worst-ever, 114 more detected in a day

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 25:  A total of 2,241 patients have been detected in the port city Chattogram since January. Of them, 23 patients have died, according to Chattogram Civil Surgeon office sources.

Sources said, a total of 114 patients were admitted to Hospitals for treatment during on Tuesday.

Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said that a total of 1,776 dengue patients had been diagnosed during the current month of July till 25 and 14 patients died.
The situation may further deteriorate in the coming September and October.     

According to the annual report of the Civil Surgeon Office, the number of dengue cases in Chattogram is increasing by leaps and bounds every year.

A total of 2,548 dengue patients were diagnosed in Chattogram in 2019 last. Of them 7 patients died. In 2021, a total of 550 people were diagnosed with dengue. Of them, 8 patients died. In 2020, the number of patients in Chittagong was only 17 and in 2022, a maximum of 5,445 dengue patients were identified.

"Hospitals and upazila health complexes in Chattogram have treatment facilities for dengue patients. Apart from the city corporation area, dengue patients are also found in upazilas. This time the dengue outbreak started before monsoon. The health department is worried about how the situation might be in July-August."

Civil Surgeon opined that the outbreak of dengue is increasing due to intermittent rain.

He commented, "Rainwater is accumulating and mosquitoes are breeding.

This is the main reason for increasing the number of dengue cases."

He also commented the ways to prevent dengue is to destroy mosquito larvae, and prevent the spread of Aedes mosquitoes. Mosquito extermination activities must be accelerated to control the situation now.

Meanwhile, free dengue test programme has been launched under Chattogram City Corporation (CCC)'s Health Department recently. CCC Mayor Reazaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the programme at CCC General Hospital.

Under this programme dengue identifying test NS1, CBC and Platelet will be conducted from 9 am to 8 pm every day.
The CCC had launched 100-day crash programme against dengue.

In order to protect and make the city dwellers aware of the outbreak and transmission of dengue diseases, CCC has already distributed leaflets, given mass announcement and media advertisement and conducted medicine spray in all 41 wards.

Besides, the 100-day crash programme is running in full swing in each ward under CCC, the source said.

Preliminary findings from an ongoing survey of a private organisation in the port city of Chattogram showed a significant rise in the number of households unknowingly harbouring larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the known carrier of the dengue virus.

The survey team spotted a worrying trend while covering areas such as Bahaddarhat, Muradpur, Akbar Shah, and Khulshi.

The exponential increase in Aedes mosquito larvae may potentially correlate with the high number of hospitalisation for dengue this year.


