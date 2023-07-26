Video
BD moves 3 spots up in SDG Index

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh has moved three notches up in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index 2023 as it has ranked 101st among the 166 countries.

Last year, the country ranked 104th among 163 countries while Bangladesh moved 19 spots up compared to the SDG Index of 2017 as the country ranked 120th among 157 nations in the first SDG Index. As per the Sustainable Development Report-2023, the position of Bangladesh is, however, ahead of India (112th) and Pakistan (128th) in South Asia.

Teams of independent experts at the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) prepared the report and released it recently.

According to the report, Bangladesh is on-track or maintaining SDGs achievement on two targets- SDG4 (quality education) and SDG12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The country is moderately moving forward in achieving six goals - SDG1 (No Poverty), SDG2 (Zero Hunger), SDG3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) - but challenges remain.

Bangladesh is in a stagnating status with significant challenges in attaining five goals- SDG5 (Gender Equality), SDG8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG13 (Climate Action) and SDG17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The report, however, shows that the country lags behind in achieving three targets- SDG14 (Life Below Water), SDG15 (Life on Land) and SDG16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

Regarding the SDG10 (Reduced Inequalities), the report said there is scarcity of available data.

Principal Coordinator of SDG Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office Md Akhter Hossain today said, "We thank our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the country's gradual improvement in attaining the SDGs even amid the global pandemic covid-19".

It has been possible due to her dynamic and prudent leadership, he said, adding that the Prime Minister has properly aligned the country's own development agenda with the SDGs and ensured necessary budgets to implement those, making Bangladesh a role model for development in the international arena.

"We want to achieve success in the SDGs like the MDGs under the proper direction of the honorable Prime Minister and the concerted efforts of all stakeholders," Akhter Hossain said.    �BSS


