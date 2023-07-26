Visa restriction to apply on anyone undermining poll process in BD: State Dept







"We oppose any restrictions on human rights," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters during a regular media briefing on July 24.



"Actions that constitute undermining the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views," said the spokesperson.

The United States has reiterated that they support everyone's right to freely exercise their role in a democratic society.

He said visa restrictions would apply to anyone who undermines the democratic election process in Bangladesh.



Responding to another question, he said they do not take a position with respect to any political party in Bangladesh or in other countries.



"But we believe that Bangladesh and all countries throughout the world should have free and fair elections," US Department of State Spokesperson Miller said.



