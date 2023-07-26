Video
Two lady govt officials die of dengue

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Two pregnant lady officials of the government on Tuesday died of dengue in different hospitals while undergoing treatment amid an alarming outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh.

Of them, SM Nazia Sultana was a Senior Assistant Secretary of the Commerce Ministry while Kanta Bishwas was an Assistant Director of the Bangladesh Bank.

According to ministry sources, Commerce Ministry's Senior Assistant Secretary SM Nazia Sultana, who was eight months pregnant, passed away during treatment at BIRDEM General Hospital on Tuesday.

She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Nazia, a cadre of the 30th BCS batch, worked at the ministry's World Trade Organisation wing.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh expressed deep shock and sorrow at her death.

"Nazia Sultana was very bright and an intelligent officer. We lost an honest and qualified officer with her untimely passing," Tipu Munshi said.

Hospitalisations due to the dengue fever have been rising in Bangladesh every day, as previously warned by experts. This year, more than 35,000 patients have been hospitalised with the disease, and over 150 people died.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank's Spokesperson and Executive Director Mejbaul Haque informed that its Assistant Director Kanta Bishwas passed away at a city hospital while undergoing treatment. She was also pregnant of eight months. Recently, she was admitted to the hospital with critical health situation.


