European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on Tuesday said they would not just observe the day of voting, they would observe the pre-election environment in Bangladesh also.



The visiting special representative, Eamon Gilmore, said human rights is at the 'centre' of the EU and Bangladesh relations.





European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on Tuesday said they would not just observe the day of voting, they would observe the pre-election environment in Bangladesh also.The visiting special representative, Eamon Gilmore, said human rights is at the 'centre' of the EU and Bangladesh relations."Whenever we look at elections, we just don't look at what happens on the day of voting. We also look at the pre-election environment, situation of the political parties, political debates, media and what are the arrangements for organizing the elections," he told the media at a press briefing following a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the State Guest House Padma.