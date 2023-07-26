Video
PM offers Nepal use of Pyra port

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

ROME, ITALY, JULY 25 - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered Nepal use of Pyra port at a bilateral meeting with her Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal on the sidelines of the UN Food Systems Summit in the FAO headquarters.

"Bangladesh already opened the Chalna and Chattogram ports for Nepal. Nepal can use the newly constructed Pyra port as well," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen quoted the premier as telling her Nepalese counterpart at their meeting.

Momen briefed the reporters after the bilateral meeting at the newly opened Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room at FAO headquarters on Monday.

According to Momen, the premier said Bangladesh is developing Sayedpur airport as a regional hub to enhance the connectivity.
The Nepalese prime minister highly praised Bangladesh's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also commended the Bangladesh premier for successfully running her country.

"You (Sheikh Hasina) are a leader of our region," Dahal said.

He also said there is a huge scope of hydroelectricity generation in Nepal.

In this context, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will take steps to import more renewable energy particularly hydroelectricity after the beginning of first trilateral power trade from Nepal to Bangladesh through India for 40megawatt power.

Dahal, as well, mentioned that a good number of Nepalese students are pursuing their study in Bangladesh.

PM's Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam and Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Md Shameem Ahsan were present at the briefing.    �BSS


