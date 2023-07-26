PM asks envoys to stay vigilant against anti-state propaganda







"I would like to say that the foreign ministry should provide propaganda related information to the envoys in different countries. If it can be done, they (who spread falsehoods) would not get any chance to create confusion," she said.



She also added, "We should be more active in the places where there are international organizations. So, they (international community) also would not be misled and confused (through the propaganda and misinformation)."

The premier issued these directives while addressing the conference of Bangladeshi envoys in Europe at her place of residence here in Italy.



She said that there are some people who have taken shelter abroad after committing crime they are spreading misinformation against the country.



"There are some people who could never take the country to a dignified position and some criminals who took shelter abroad after committing crimes are spreading misinformation against the country," she said, adding, "everyone should be aware against them."



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman



