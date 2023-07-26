Video
Home Front Page

Dr Taher Murder

Family members asked to meet two death row convicts before execution

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

The jail authorities in Rajshahi have called the families of Mia Mohiuddin and Jahangir Alam for a meeting before their execution in the murder case of Dr S Taher.

Jahangir Alam's younger brother Mizanur Rahman confirmed this to the media.

He said the prison authorities sent us a letter on Sunday. We did not meet at that time because of the writ. On Tuesday,  we came to meet after the disposal of the writ. About 35 of our family members came to visit.

According to a source in the Central Jail, the execution of the accused in the murder case of Prof S Tahir is likely to take place on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner, Civil Surgeon, DIG Prisons and senior prison officials have been sitting in the meeting inside the jail, our  Rajshah Correspondent added. However, the Rajshahi Central Jail Authority did not conform this development.

Two death row convicts -- Dr Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin and Md Jahangir Alam -- in Rajshahi University Prof S Taher Ahmed murder case will be executed at any time, as per the Appellate Division bench order on Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, the Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique dismissed the leave to appeal petition filed by the condemned convicts. Now, there is no legal bar to execute the two death row convicts in the case.

On June 5, Rajshahi Central Jail authorities received a letter which sought the President's mercy and, later, has been rejected by the President of the Republic.

According to the rules, the condemned convicts have to be executed within 28 days after this letter is received by the jail authorities by post. And as per the rules, they will be hanged from today (July 25) to July 31.

The Appellate Division on March 2 this year rejected review petitions of three persons including the two death row convicts in Prof Taher murder case.

On April 5, 2022, a court in Rajshahi sentenced two people to death and two others to life imprisonment in the case.  The lifers are Nazmul Alam and Abdus Salam, relatives of caretaker Jahangir Alam.

Prof Taher's body was recovered from a drain near his residence, two days after he went missing on February 1 in 2006.

On February 3, a murder case was filed with Motihar Police Station in Rajshahi, following a complaint lodged by his son Sanzid.

A Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal on May 22 in 2008, sentenced four people to death in the case and acquitted two others, including former RU Chhatra Shibir president Mahbubul Alam Salehi.

Later on May 13 in 2013, the High Court upheld the death penalty of Mohiuddin and Jahangir, but sentenced Salam and Nazmul to imprisonment until death. After the order, Mohiuddin, Jahangir and Salam moved the apex court.

Dr S Taher was a teacher in the Department of Geology and Mining in Rajshahi University. And the accused Mian Mohammad Mohiuddin, who was sentenced to death, was Taher's colleague and associate professor in the same department. Jahangir was the caretaker of Taher's house.

Prof Taher went missing from the RU Teachers' Residential Quarters on February 1 in 2006. The next day, the police recovered his body from the manhole behind the house.


