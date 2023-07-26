EU happy over govt move to amend DSA, labour law, improve HR







EU also welcomed Bangladesh's initiative for development of the human rights further.



The remarks came from a meeting between a delegation of the European Union led by Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During the over one hour meeting, they discussed issues of development of human rights in Bangladesh, Digital Security Act and labour law prominently among other issues, the meeting sources said.



During the meeting PM's Principal Secretary has assured the special representatives of providing the EU all sorts of cooperation from the government of Bangladesh.



He also called upon the EU to make sure that Bangladesh's exports to EU member countries will increase further after its complete graduation from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a developing nation.



European External Action Service (EEAS) Political Adviser Viktor Velek, Ambassador Charles Whiteley and First Secretary (Political) Sebastian Riger-Brown, among others, were present at the meeting.



Gilmore will hold meetings with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss human rights issues.



He will also discuss with government officials the Rohingya issue and will visit refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Gilmore is likely to hold meetings with Law Minister Anisul Haq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, according to sources.



