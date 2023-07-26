Businesspeople worry income tax policy will restrict foreign loans







They fear that the dollar crisis may increase during this crisis situation as it would be difficult to take foreign loans in the private sector.



Expressing the concern, the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) has recently sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), according to NBR sources.

Sources said that 75 per cent of the total external debt is in the public sector while 25 per cent in the private sector. The foreign debt is 22 per cent of the country's total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



According to Bangladesh Bank data, country's gross external debt was US$ 96.24billion till December, 2022. Of that, private sector's loans were $24.3b, of which, short term trade credit was over $11.15b.



Sources said that foreign debt of the private sector has decreased by almost $2b. This is the figure for the first three months of this year. Foreign loan to the sector has declined due to unfavorable conditions.



Economist Dr Zahid Hossain, a former lead economist at the World Bank's Dhaka office, said, "Financing opportunities for the private sector have become very limited."



According to the data of Bangladesh Bank, the foreign debt of the private sector was 22.18 billion dollars last March. Three months ago it was 24.31 billion dollars.



Low interest rates in western countries led the private sector to borrow more from abroad. In 2021, their foreign debt started increasing. Central banks around the world then cut interest rates to revive economies from the recession caused by the pandemic.



Mohammad Hatem, Executive President of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said, "We need a policy to encourage taking loans from external sources as we are passing a tough time over foreign currency reserves."



"Instead, the NBR has taken wrong decision as it will increase the capital expenditure as in most of cases we are using that fund for payment of capital machineriy," he added.



The foreign lending firms will now enforce the local borrowers to pay the tax and the additional tax burden will increase the business cost as well as foreign investment will be hampered, they said.



Expressing concern over the tax burden, the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has sent letter to the NBR seeking withdrawal of the new taxation for the sake of trades and investment.



In the letter, it said, "Most of the industrial units are mainly import dependent. The capital machinery and the raw materials of the units are imported through the loans from the foreign sources. Currently, the industrial firms are failing to open letters of credit (LCs) on time due to dollar shortage."



"Besides, the entrepreneurs take foreign loans to set up new industrial projects and to import raw materials as well as there is external investment in the local firms through the loan system," the letter said.



"Under this circumstance, if the NBR deduct 20 per cent tax from the foreign loan interest, it will put adverse impact on local business and huge amount money will go to abroad," it said.



"Besides, domestic loan interest is tax- free. So, foreign investment may be hindered due to this disparity," it said.



Considering these issues, MCCI has demanded to cancel the provision of tax deduction on foreign loan interest.



Wishing anonymity an official of the NBR said, "We have received the letter from the MCCI. But, we haven't yet taken any decision in this regard."



"The provision is not new as it was in the country's income tax law before. Some businesses used to take illegal privilege by misinterpreting the provision. The provision was been incorporated in the law to prevent the unethical facility and to clarify the confusion."



The NBR imposed the tax burden on businesses at a time, when they are in a tight corner for high production costs and a decline in demand.



Rizwan Rahman, former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), said, "This imposition is practically a ban on foreign loans as this will ensure no businesses can avail low interest loans from abroad."



An official of the Ministry of Finance told the Daily Observer, "For more than a decade, the government has been implementing several mega projects with foreign funding including Rooppur Power Plant, Dhaka Metrorail, Matarbari Deep Sea Port and Power Plant and Karnaphuli Tunnel. Of this, the foreign loan for Rooppur power plant project is about $12 billion.



He said, 'As a result, the amount of foreign debt has increased greatly in recent years.'



He said, even then, Bangladesh is still below the limit of public sector debt to GDP ratio of International Monetary Fund.

He said, "There is no risk in taking foreign debt up to 40 percent of GDP."



