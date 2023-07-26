Video
Dhaka summons 13 envoys over joint statement on Hero Alam

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Foreign Ministry has summoned the heads of 13 foreign missions including the US and the European Union in Dhaka, over a joint statement that they issued over the attack on Ashraful Hossen, known as Hero Alam, the MP candidate in the by-polls of Dhaka-17 constituency.

The chief of these 13 foreign missions will be informed about the government's dissatisfaction on their activities.

Diplomatic sources confirmed the matter to media on Tuesday. Earlier, the Foreign Ministry summoned the United Nation's resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis in this connection.

He expressed concern over the attack on independent MP candidate Ashraful Alam (Hero Alam) during the Dhaka-17 by-poll.

Protesting against the matter, Dhaka summoned Sheldon Yett, the Acting ResidentCcoordinator of UN in Dhaka last week, and expressed discontent over his tweet.


