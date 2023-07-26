Police arrest man who issued 'murder threat' to Hero Alam







The suspect was apprehended from Gopalganj's Bhadeshwar area, according to Hatrijheel Police Station chief Awlad Hossain.

A team of law enforcers are transporting him to Dhaka and details would be revealed later, he said.





Alom added that the anonymous intimidator called him on his personal mobile phone and repeated the call three times around 9:45 pm and 11 pm using abusive language.



"When I asked him to not use abusive words, he told me that he will kill me within the next seven day and dump my body in the Buringanga River," Alom said.



Alom, a digital content creator, had previously voiced concerns about his safety after running for the Dhaka-17 constituency seat.



On Jul 17, Alom was attacked outside the Bidya Niketan School and College polling centre in an incident that drew international condemnation.



In a video depicting the incident, a group of men was seen shoving Alom to the ground and taking turns punching him before he jogged away from the attackers. He later received medical attention at a hospital.



Alom's aide, Sujan Rahman Shuvo, subsequently started a case at the Banani Police Station.



The Detective Branch's Gulshan Division later took over the investigation. Law enforcers have arrested 15 suspects in the case so far, of whom five were apprehended on Monday.-bdnews24.com













