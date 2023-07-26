Video
Railway Ministry Secretary, others ordered to submit list of railway land grabbers to HC

Published : Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Tuesday ordered the Railway Ministry Secretary and others concerned to submit to it within 30 days  a list of grabbers who  had grabbed Bangladesh Railway's land across Bangladesh.

A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing on a supplementary petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), seeking its orders on the issue of public interest.

Senior advocate Manzill Murshid appeared for the  petitioner and Deputy Attorney General Md Saifuddin Khaled stood for the state. The bench wanted to know how much land of Bangladesh Railway had been grabbed by the land grabbers.

The bench issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction to free the land of railway should not be declared as unlawful and directives should not be given to evict the land grabbers.

Secretary to the Railway Ministry, Director of Bangladesh Railway and assistant land officers have directed to reply to the rule, as respondents, within two weeks.

Advocate Manzill Murshid, said in 2016, a writ petition was filed seeking directives to evict the land grabbers from the Bangladesh Railway's land in Narayanganj.

Later, a number of reports were published by newspapers over grabbing railway land in Sirajganj, Bogura, Pabna and other districts.

Hundreds of acres of land of Bangladesh Railway have been grabbed due to involvement of some unscrupulous railway officials and these lands need to be freed from the grabbers, he said. It is possible only through the intervention of the court, he added.

The then Railway Minister Mujibul Haque had on April 23, 2016 said that individuals, private, semi-government, autonomous, religious and educational institutions grabbed 4,391 acres of railway land.

Of the total grabbed land, 3,378 acres railway land has been illegally grabbed by different private organisations and individuals, said Mujibul Haque.


