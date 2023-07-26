Maintain status quo in proceedings of labour law violation by Dr Yunus: SC Chamber court

The Appellate Division's chamber judge on Tuesday ordered to maintain status quo till August 3, the proceedings of a case filed against Nobel laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chairman of Grameen Telecom and three others on the charge of violating the labour law.



Chamber judge, Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the state seeking a stay on the High Court Division's order which questioned the legality of charge framing against Dr Yunus and others in the case.



The chamber judge also sent the matter to the regular bench of the Appellate Division and fixed August 3 for hearing the petition.