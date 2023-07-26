Warrant issued against ASP in a rape case







Judge Md Al Mamun of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal- 6 issued the warrant on Tuesday, said the complainant's lawyer Anwarul Kabir Babul.



The tribunal also directed the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramna Police Station to submit warrant execution report by August 17.

The case statement is that the victim, who had a relationship with the ASP, went to the Ramna Police Officers' Mess around 7:00pm on February 4 in 2021 and was raped there by the accused at gun point. The victim is also a government officer.



A Dhaka Court issued arrest warrant against Sohel Uddin Prince, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), in a case filed against him on charge of raping a woman.Judge Md Al Mamun of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal- 6 issued the warrant on Tuesday, said the complainant's lawyer Anwarul Kabir Babul.The tribunal also directed the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramna Police Station to submit warrant execution report by August 17.The case statement is that the victim, who had a relationship with the ASP, went to the Ramna Police Officers' Mess around 7:00pm on February 4 in 2021 and was raped there by the accused at gun point. The victim is also a government officer.